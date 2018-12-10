7 Sensex stocks hit 52-week low; Sun Pharma falls 33% in a month

-
-
Deepak Fertilisers and Chemicals, FDC, Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL), Reliance Capital, Shankara Building Products, Rain Industries, Quess Corp, Supreme Industries, Tata Coffee, Tata Global Beverages, Tejas Networks and Vedanta were among 56 stocks from the S&P BSE 500 index that touched 52-week low amid a global sell-off. That apart, a rise in oil prices and a weak rupee also affected investor sentiment.
Amara Raja Batteries, Ashok Leyland, Balkrishna Industries, Force Motors and Bharat Forge from the automobile sector stocks continued under pressure after the auto companies delivered a subdued volume performance in November 2018 and concerns of muted outlook.
Metal shares too reeling under pressure with the S&P BSE Metal index and Nifty Metal index hitting fresh 52-week lows amid fears of global slowdown.
Sun Pharma tanks 33%
Among the individual stocks, Sun Pharma has dipped 3% to Rs 399, its lowest level since March 7, 2013. The stock of drug firm has fallen 33% from Rs 596, on back of negative news flow and disappointing September quarter results (Q2FY19). It fell 19% in past six trading days, even though the company made a clarification related to corporate governance and whistleblower issues. Brokerages are concerned about an increase in unsecured loans and advances to employees, domestic super-stockist distribution structure, as well as lack of clarity on a whistle-blower case.
Shankara Building Products hit a new low of Rs 512, down 5%, plunging 50% in past one month, over the concerns of margin pressure for the next couple of quarters. The home improvement products maker had posted 47% year on year (y-o-y) decline in its net profit at Rs 91 million in Q2FY19, due to higher operational costs.
Total income grew 12.6% at Rs 5,716 million on y-o-y basis. Floods and heavy rains, especially in Kerala and South Karnataka, have impacted the performance. The stock was trading at its lowest level since listing April 6, 2017, and 10% away from its initial public offer price of Rs 460 per share.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|52 WK LOW
|PREV LOW
|PREV DATE
|ADVANCE. ENZYME.
|165.50
|165.20
|166.10
|09-Oct-18
|AMARA RAJA BATT.
|687.00
|683.30
|688.00
|06-Dec-18
|ASHOK LEYLAND
|101.05
|97.70
|101.20
|06-Dec-18
|B H E L
|64.10
|63.55
|64.40
|07-Dec-18
|BALKRISHNA INDS
|869.65
|853.45
|882.00
|07-Dec-18
|BHARAT FORGE
|505.00
|489.40
|502.05
|07-Dec-18
|CIPLA
|513.05
|503.95
|508.10
|22-May-18
|COAL INDIA
|232.60
|228.50
|236.55
|07-Dec-18
|DEEPAK FERT.
|137.95
|135.85
|141.25
|07-Dec-18
|DISH TV
|33.70
|32.45
|33.50
|07-Dec-18
|FDC
|177.10
|175.70
|179.00
|07-Dec-18
|FORCE MOTORS
|1613.95
|1600.00
|1625.00
|07-Dec-18
|GENERAL INSURANC
|272.50
|270.35
|271.30
|06-Dec-18
|GODREJ AGROVET
|489.90
|485.00
|492.70
|01-Oct-18
|H F C L
|18.10
|17.20
|17.40
|07-Dec-18
|H U D C O
|40.40
|40.10
|40.15
|11-Oct-18
|HSIL
|196.90
|192.35
|196.65
|07-Dec-18
|IFB INDS.
|832.70
|826.00
|830.00
|07-Dec-18
|IL&FS TRANSPORT
|11.65
|11.65
|12.25
|07-Dec-18
|INOX WIND
|72.25
|72.25
|73.00
|10-Oct-18
|ITD CEM
|98.15
|96.25
|98.25
|07-Dec-18
|J KUMAR INFRA
|120.35
|118.00
|118.00
|29-Oct-18
|JINDAL STAIN .HI
|84.15
|83.40
|86.20
|06-Dec-18
|JINDAL STAIN.
|32.30
|31.00
|33.80
|07-Dec-18
|JINDAL STEEL
|144.30
|140.80
|143.35
|06-Dec-18
|JK TYRE & INDUST
|88.00
|86.70
|87.70
|09-Oct-18
|KRBL
|289.20
|286.25
|288.00
|29-Nov-18
|MEGHMANI ORGAN.
|54.55
|54.00
|55.00
|09-Nov-18
|NBCC
|49.35
|48.00
|51.00
|26-Oct-18
|NETWRK.18 MEDIA
|36.70
|36.10
|36.75
|07-Dec-18
|NEW INDIA ASSURA
|195.00
|194.00
|194.00
|06-Dec-18
|NILKAMAL LTD
|1467.70
|1454.25
|1460.00
|06-Dec-18
|NTPC
|135.00
|134.85
|136.75
|07-Dec-18
|O N G C
|137.25
|136.55
|138.00
|29-Nov-18
|OIL INDIA
|172.65
|172.15
|177.70
|07-Dec-18
|ORIENT CEMENT
|74.95
|74.00
|76.00
|07-Dec-18
|QUESS CORP
|596.05
|581.10
|612.45
|07-Dec-18
|RAIN INDUSTRIES
|122.35
|121.50
|125.50
|07-Dec-18
|RELIANCE CAPITAL
|202.85
|200.00
|203.65
|07-Dec-18
|S A I L
|49.90
|49.40
|50.55
|07-Dec-18
|SHANKARA BUILD.
|515.00
|512.30
|535.25
|07-Dec-18
|SHARDA CROPCHEM
|265.85
|262.10
|266.00
|07-Dec-18
|SJVN
|25.20
|24.90
|24.95
|19-Oct-18
|SOMANY CERAMICS
|278.75
|270.60
|277.20
|07-Dec-18
|SPARC
|202.15
|195.00
|200.00
|07-Dec-18
|SUN PHARMA.INDS.
|401.00
|399.00
|402.10
|05-Dec-18
|SUPREME INDS.
|947.95
|935.85
|945.90
|08-Oct-18
|TATA COFFEE
|91.00
|90.65
|91.80
|10-Oct-18
|TATA GLOBAL
|205.50
|203.15
|203.50
|07-Dec-18
|TATA MOTORS
|158.80
|157.50
|160.75
|07-Dec-18
|TATA MOTORS-DVR
|87.30
|86.60
|87.55
|07-Dec-18
|TEJAS NETWORKS
|214.65
|210.10
|213.95
|07-Dec-18
|TEXMACO RAIL
|55.05
|50.20
|51.00
|07-Dec-18
|TIME TECHNOPLAST
|100.25
|97.50
|100.35
|06-Dec-18
|VA TECH WABAG
|247.00
|246.00
|247.60
|09-Oct-18
|VEDANTA
|192.95
|190.50
|190.60
|27-Nov-18
