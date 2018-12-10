JUST IN
7 Sensex stocks hit 52-week low; Sun Pharma falls 33% in a month

Coal India, ONGC, NTPC, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR and Vedanta were among seven stocks from the S&P BSE Sensex hit 52-week lows today.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Shares of Coal India, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), NTPC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR and Vedanta are among the seven stocks from the S&P BSE Sensex index that hit their respective 52-week low on the BSE in trade on Monday.

Deepak Fertilisers and Chemicals, FDC, Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL), Reliance Capital, Shankara Building Products, Rain Industries, Quess Corp, Supreme Industries, Tata Coffee, Tata Global Beverages, Tejas Networks and Vedanta were among 56 stocks from the S&P BSE 500 index that touched 52-week low amid a global sell-off. That apart, a rise in oil prices and a weak rupee also affected investor sentiment.

Amara Raja Batteries, Ashok Leyland, Balkrishna Industries, Force Motors and Bharat Forge from the automobile sector stocks continued under pressure after the auto companies delivered a subdued volume performance in November 2018 and concerns of muted outlook.

Metal shares too reeling under pressure with the S&P BSE Metal index and Nifty Metal index hitting fresh 52-week lows amid fears of global slowdown.

Sun Pharma tanks 33%

Among the individual stocks, Sun Pharma has dipped 3% to Rs 399, its lowest level since March 7, 2013. The stock of drug firm has fallen 33% from Rs 596, on back of negative news flow and disappointing September quarter results (Q2FY19). It fell 19% in past six trading days, even though the company made a clarification related to corporate governance and whistleblower issues. Brokerages are concerned about an increase in unsecured loans and advances to employees, domestic super-stockist distribution structure, as well as lack of clarity on a whistle-blower case.


Shankara Building Products hit a new low of Rs 512, down 5%, plunging 50% in past one month, over the concerns of margin pressure for the next couple of quarters. The home improvement products maker had posted 47% year on year (y-o-y) decline in its net profit at Rs 91 million in Q2FY19, due to higher operational costs.

Total income grew 12.6% at Rs 5,716 million on y-o-y basis. Floods and heavy rains, especially in Kerala and South Karnataka, have impacted the performance. The stock was trading at its lowest level since listing April 6, 2017, and 10% away from its initial public offer price of Rs 460 per share.

COMPANY LATEST 52 WK LOW PREV LOW PREV DATE
ADVANCE. ENZYME. 165.50 165.20 166.10 09-Oct-18
AMARA RAJA BATT. 687.00 683.30 688.00 06-Dec-18
ASHOK LEYLAND 101.05 97.70 101.20 06-Dec-18
B H E L 64.10 63.55 64.40 07-Dec-18
BALKRISHNA INDS 869.65 853.45 882.00 07-Dec-18
BHARAT FORGE 505.00 489.40 502.05 07-Dec-18
CIPLA 513.05 503.95 508.10 22-May-18
COAL INDIA 232.60 228.50 236.55 07-Dec-18
DEEPAK FERT. 137.95 135.85 141.25 07-Dec-18
DISH TV 33.70 32.45 33.50 07-Dec-18
FDC 177.10 175.70 179.00 07-Dec-18
FORCE MOTORS 1613.95 1600.00 1625.00 07-Dec-18
GENERAL INSURANC 272.50 270.35 271.30 06-Dec-18
GODREJ AGROVET 489.90 485.00 492.70 01-Oct-18
H F C L 18.10 17.20 17.40 07-Dec-18
H U D C O 40.40 40.10 40.15 11-Oct-18
HSIL 196.90 192.35 196.65 07-Dec-18
IFB INDS. 832.70 826.00 830.00 07-Dec-18
IL&FS TRANSPORT 11.65 11.65 12.25 07-Dec-18
INOX WIND 72.25 72.25 73.00 10-Oct-18
ITD CEM 98.15 96.25 98.25 07-Dec-18
J KUMAR INFRA 120.35 118.00 118.00 29-Oct-18
JINDAL STAIN .HI 84.15 83.40 86.20 06-Dec-18
JINDAL STAIN. 32.30 31.00 33.80 07-Dec-18
JINDAL STEEL 144.30 140.80 143.35 06-Dec-18
JK TYRE & INDUST 88.00 86.70 87.70 09-Oct-18
KRBL 289.20 286.25 288.00 29-Nov-18
MEGHMANI ORGAN. 54.55 54.00 55.00 09-Nov-18
NBCC 49.35 48.00 51.00 26-Oct-18
NETWRK.18 MEDIA 36.70 36.10 36.75 07-Dec-18
NEW INDIA ASSURA 195.00 194.00 194.00 06-Dec-18
NILKAMAL LTD 1467.70 1454.25 1460.00 06-Dec-18
NTPC 135.00 134.85 136.75 07-Dec-18
O N G C 137.25 136.55 138.00 29-Nov-18
OIL INDIA 172.65 172.15 177.70 07-Dec-18
ORIENT CEMENT 74.95 74.00 76.00 07-Dec-18
QUESS CORP 596.05 581.10 612.45 07-Dec-18
RAIN INDUSTRIES 122.35 121.50 125.50 07-Dec-18
RELIANCE CAPITAL 202.85 200.00 203.65 07-Dec-18
S A I L 49.90 49.40 50.55 07-Dec-18
SHANKARA BUILD. 515.00 512.30 535.25 07-Dec-18
SHARDA CROPCHEM 265.85 262.10 266.00 07-Dec-18
SJVN 25.20 24.90 24.95 19-Oct-18
SOMANY CERAMICS 278.75 270.60 277.20 07-Dec-18
SPARC 202.15 195.00 200.00 07-Dec-18
SUN PHARMA.INDS. 401.00 399.00 402.10 05-Dec-18
SUPREME INDS. 947.95 935.85 945.90 08-Oct-18
TATA COFFEE 91.00 90.65 91.80 10-Oct-18
TATA GLOBAL 205.50 203.15 203.50 07-Dec-18
TATA MOTORS 158.80 157.50 160.75 07-Dec-18
TATA MOTORS-DVR 87.30 86.60 87.55 07-Dec-18
TEJAS NETWORKS 214.65 210.10 213.95 07-Dec-18
TEXMACO RAIL 55.05 50.20 51.00 07-Dec-18
TIME TECHNOPLAST 100.25 97.50 100.35 06-Dec-18
VA TECH WABAG 247.00 246.00 247.60 09-Oct-18
VEDANTA 192.95 190.50 190.60 27-Nov-18


First Published: Mon, December 10 2018. 11:15 IST

