A fifth of top 500 stocks down 30% in 2018 even as indices chart new highs

The divergence between the performance of the broader market and benchmark indices has been stark this year. Even as key indices chart new highs, shares of smaller companies are gliding down. Of the top 500 stocks, 104 have lost over a third of their market value this year.

Further, nearly 70 per cent of the BSE 500 constituents have given negative returns this year. This lacklustre performance of mid-cap stocks comes even as the benchmark Sensex is up over 13 per cent year to date. Market participants say the mid- and small-cap stocks are losing favour among investors, ...