ACC gains 5% on better-than-expected June quarter earnings

shares rose 5 per cent to Rs 1,647 on the BSE in Friday's early morning deal after the company reported a better-than-expected 39 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 456 crore in June quarter (Q2CY19) on the back of higher realisation. The cement company had a profit of Rs 329 crore in the same quarter last year.

Net sales grew 8 per cent at Rs 4,059 crore against Rs 3,768 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin improved 260 bps to 17 per cent on account of better realisations, operational efficiencies and supply chain efficiency improvement. The cement EBITDA/tonne sharply increased to Rs 934 compared to Rs 729 and Rs 589 in Q2CY18 and Q2CY19, respectively.

Analysts, on an average, had expected net sales of Rs 3,871 crore and net profit of Rs 390 crore for the quarter.

The management said that despite the subdued cement demand, ACC’s strong customer relationships, loyal channel network and range of innovative products have helped the company deliver a robust quarter. The company’s ready mix concrete business grew strongly, aided by eight new ready mix concrete plants in this quarter.

Analysts at Reliance Securities believe higher realisation in Q2CY19 and moderate price correction till date in the current quarter are likely to augur well for the company, and resultantly, its profitability is expected to remain firm in the ensuing quarters.

The brokerage firm maintains ‘buy’ rating on with a revised target price of Rs 1,870, owing to its strong penetration in rural (around 75-80 per cent trade segment volume) and consistent focus on premium products. Looking ahead, analysts expects its operating performance to remain healthy led by steady realisations and benign cost environment.

At 09:29 am, was trading 4 per cent higher at Rs 1,623 on the BSE, as compared to 0.22 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 1.4 million shares have changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE so far.