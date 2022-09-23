Accenture's outsourcing guidance bodes well for big Indian IT cos: Analysts

The July-September quarter of fiscal 2022-23 (Q2FY23) may see large companies cornering a bigger chunk of outsourcing deals, if Accenture’s Q4FY22 results are anything to go by. According to analysts, the Dublin-based consultancy company’s ‘double-digit’ guidance for outsourcing revenue bodes well for players like Infosys, HCL Tech, and (TCS), relative to mid-, and small-sized information technology compaies.