Adani Enterprises shares hit new high; m-cap touches Rs 1.5-trillion mark

Shares of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of Gautam Adani-led Group companies, hit fresh record high of Rs 1,371 apiece on the BSE after they rallied 4.2 per cent in Tuesday's intra-day session. It surpassed its previous record high of Rs 1,350.5 touched on May 19, 2021.



At 1:40 PM, the stock of the firm was ruling 3.8 per cent highet at Rs 1,366 per share as against a 0.08 per cent gain in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.

In the month of May, shares of the Adani Group firm outperformed the benchmark index and surged 13.6 per cent on the BSE compared with a 6.5 per cent gain in the Sensex index. The sharp rally, which came on the back of a healthy March quarter performance, has resulted in the company's market capitalisation (m-cap) hitting the Rs 1.5-trillion mark, BSE data shows.

In Q4FY21, Adani Enterprises reported a 282.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 233.95 crore compared with a consolidated net profit of Rs 61.21 crore in the year-ago period. The consolidated income of the company during the January-March quarter was at Rs 13,688.95 crore as compared with Rs 13,698.09 crore in the year-ago period, the company had said in an exchange filing.

The company had further said that, on the consolidated basis, the company's PAT (Profit Before Tax) attributable to owners (before exceptional item) increased to almost seven times at Rs 413 crore relative to Rs 61 crore YoY due to higher Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization).

Adani Enterprises is owned and controlled by industrialist Gautam Adani who recently became Asia's second richest and the world's fourteenth richest businessman, having added $32.7 billion to his networth year-to-date in 2021. The six Adani Group companies have a combined market capitalisation of over Rs 8.5 trillion with Adani Green commanding an m-cap with Rs 1.99 trillion.

The Adani Group's market cap has nearly doubled since the beginning of current calendar year as the Group remained the biggest benefeciaries of the post-pandemic rally on the bourses, seeing a jump of about 6.5 times in m-cap since March 2020.