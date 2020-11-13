Adani Green Energy, Laurus Labs, among top value creators in Samvat 2076

Shares of pharmaceuticals, information technology (IT), automobiles, telecom services providers, consumer durables and chemicals companies were among the top value creators for investors during Samvat 2076.

Laurus Labs, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Granules India, JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Dixon Technologies, Tata Communications, Vodafone Idea, Deepak Nitrite, Amber Enterprises and Escorts were among 22 stocks from the S&P BSE500 index have seen their market values more-than-double during Samvat 2076.

Adani Green Energy, the renewable power company, rallied 944 per cent to Rs 941 from Rs 90.15 on October 27, 2019. The company also became the first Gautam Adani-led Adani Group company to cross Rs 1-trillion in market capitalisation (m-cap). Currently, commands a m-cap of Rs 1.47-trillion and stood at 21st position in overall m-cap ranking.

Meanwhile, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Cipla, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, Wipro, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) from the benchmark indices were up between 25 per cent and 75 per cent.

The laggards

However, out of BSE500 companies, less than half or 188 stocks have outperformed the S&P BSE Sensex, which gained 11 per cent during the current Samvat. As many as 241 stocks reported negative returns, of which 106 stocks slipped an over 25 per cent.

Financials, retail, hotels, air transport services and refineries have become major losers. SpiceJet, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, Shoppers Stop, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Bharat Heavy Electrical (BHEL) and Oil India were among notable stocks having seen their market values declined in the range of 40 per cent to 50 per cent.