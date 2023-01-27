JUST IN
Carnage in Adani group stocks shaves off Rs 24,000 cr from LIC, MF wealth
PE/VC investments decline by a third to $54.2 billion in 2022: Report
Cloud over Adani Enterprises FPO as stock dips 11-15% below offer
SAIL-Bhilai Steel Plant crosses 1 MT in plate production in FY23
Stock markets achieve complete transition to T+1 settlement regime
Reliance Industries hits 10-month low, stock slips 15% since December
Sell-off in Adani, bank stocks turn investors poorer by Rs 11 trn in 2 days
F&O Check: Shorts rise at Adani counters; AEL may hit Rs 2,600 level
Adani Green, Adani Ports and 31 other BSE500 stocks hit 52-week lows
Dixon hits 52-week low before closing 19.19% down on poor Q3 show
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
PE/VC investments decline by a third to $54.2 billion in 2022: Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Carnage in Adani group stocks shaves off Rs 24,000 cr from LIC, MF wealth

Adani group stocks have seen an overall erosion of Rs 4.18 trillion ($50 billion) of market value

Topics
LIC  | Mutual Funds | Adani Group

Khusbhoo Tiwari 

adani
LIC is the biggest domestic institutional investor in the Adani group

The mayhem in Adani Groups’ shares in the last two trading sessions has eroded nearly Rs 24,000 crore of value for state-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and mutual funds (MFs).

This is an indirect hit for small investors channeling their investments through LIC and MFs.

Overall, the Adani group stocks have seen an erosion of Rs 4.18 trillion (around $50 billion) of market value .

LIC is the biggest domestic institutional investor in the Adani group. It has more than 5 per cent stake in four listed Adani group stocks. By comparison, MF exposure to the group is quite muted.

As of September 2022, MFs holding in Adani Enterprises was just 1.27 per cent, and that too through their index funds and ETFs. As of December 2022, none of the active schemes of top 25 fund houses had any significant holding in Adani Enterprises.

Cascading effect

The rout has hit small investors coming through LIC and MFs

Stake (%) Two-day Mcap erosion (Rs cr)
MF LIC MF LIC Total
Adani Transmission 0.13 3.65 -108 -3,039 -83,266
Adani Total Gas 0.13 5.96 -136 -6,233 -104,581
Ambuja Cements 7.78 6.32 -1,814 -1,473 -23,311
Adani Green Energy 0.12 1.28 -82 -870 -67,963
Adani Ports & SEZ 4.43 9.14 -1,553 -3,203 -35,048
Adani Enterprises 1.19 4.23 -923 -3,282 -77,588
ACC 8.22 6.41 -698 -544 -8,491
Adani Wilmar 0.02 0 -1 0 -7,259
Adani Power 0 0 0 0 -10,317
NDTV 0 0 0 0 -178
Total -5,315 -18,645 -418,003
(Shareholding till 31-Dec-2022)
Source: Exchange

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on LIC

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 19:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.