Aditya Birla Fashion zooms 20% post Q1 results

-
ALSO READ
Birlas stare at Rs 70-bn loss on sale of grocery store brand More
Better product mix pushes up retailers' profits in December quarter
Aditya Birla Capital to push retail, small and medium enterprise loan book
Why Forever 21 is struggling to maintain its spot on fashion street
Aditya Birla Capital Q3 net up at Rs 2 bn; revenue rises to Rs 33 bn
-
The Company reported a remarkable 50% increase in EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) at Rs 1.22 billion along with revenue growth of 8% at Rs 19.14 billion for the quarter over the previous year. EBITDA margin improved to 6.4% from 4.6% during the quarter.
The company said the outlook for the year is positive as all of ABFRL’s major brands have a well charted growth path.
Lifestyle brands, through innovative product lines and brand strengthening initiatives, will continue to grow. Pantaloons, with its focus on new store additions and improved price value equation, will continue to grow profitably. The Company will continue to build its portfolio in Casual wear, Women’s Fast Fashion and super premium segments to complement its existing strong portfolio, it added.
At 02:22 pm; the stock was trading 13% higher at Rs 159 on the BSE, as compared to 0.15% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter jumped more than 70-fold with a combined 7.75 million equity shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU