Ahead of IPO, Aether Industries garners Rs 240 cr from anchor investors

-
ALSO READ
Aether Industries' Rs 800 cr IPO opens on Tuesday: Should you subscribe?
Aether Industries' Rs 808-cr IPO to open May 24; price band at Rs 610-642
Aether Industries files draft papers with Sebi; eyes Rs 1,000 cr via IPO
Street signs: Traders eye a Nifty breakout, Aether Industries stock & more
FabIndia, Aether Industries, 5 others get Sebi's nod to float IPOs
-
Speciality chemicals company Aether Industries on Monday said it has raised a little over Rs 240 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share-sale, which opens for public subscription on Tuesday.
The company has allocated a total of 37,42,495 equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 642 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 240.26 crore, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.
A total of 25 funds have been allocated shares in the anchor round. This included Goldman Sachs, Nomura, SBI Mutual Fund (MF), Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Kotak MF, Axis MF, IDFC MF and Tata MF.
The company has cut the size of the fresh issue of equity shares to Rs 627 crore from Rs 757 crore planned earlier following the pre-IPO placement.
Apart from the fresh issue, there will be an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 28.2 lakh equity shares by the promoter.
The public issue, with a price band of Rs 610-642, will open for subscription on May 24 and conclude on May 26.
Proceeds from the fresh issuance will be used to fund capital expenditure requirements for a proposed new project in Surat, Gujarat, fund working capital requirements and for payment of debt.
Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional investors, 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.
Investors can bid for a minimum of 23 equity shares and in multiples of 23 thereafter.
Aether Industries is a speciality chemicals manufacturer in India focused on producing advanced intermediates and speciality chemicals involving complex and differentiated chemistry and technology core competencies.
It started with a research and development (R&D) unit in 2013 and began commercial production in 2017. It caters to the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, material science, electronic chemical, high performance photography and oil and gas industry segments.
The company's operating revenue grew to Rs 450 crore in FY21, from Rs 302 crore in FY20. Its net profit climbed to Rs 71 crore in FY21, from Rs 40 crore in FY20.
HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book running lead managers to the issue.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU