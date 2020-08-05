Ajay Tyagi gets 18 months' extension, to be Sebi chairman till Feb 2022

was on Wednesday given an 18-month extension, till February 2022, as the chairman of regulator Sebi, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved extension of Tyagi's term for 18 months, with effect from September 1 2020 up to February 28, 2020, it said.

Tyagi, a 1984 batch IAS (retired) officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, was appointed as the chairman in March 2017 for three years.

He was in March this year given a six-month extension till August.