Ajay Tyagi gets 18 months' extension, to be Sebi chairman till Feb 2022

Ajay Tyagi was on Wednesday given an 18-month extension, till February 2022, as the chairman of markets regulator Sebi, according to a Personnel Ministry order.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved extension of Tyagi's term for 18 months, with effect from September 1 2020 up to February 28, 2020, it said.
Tyagi, a 1984 batch IAS (retired) officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, was appointed as the Sebi chairman in March 2017 for three years.
He was in March this year given a six-month extension till August.
