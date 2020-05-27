Algos find relief as volumes that had fallen due to Covid-19 bounce back

Stock market algorithms have found respite in the bounce-back in volumes, after a drop in activity during the early parts of the lockdown affected execution. Algorithmic trading typically refers to the use of electronic systems programmed with trading rules designed to exploit the smallest opportunities to make a profit in the market.

Algorithms can execute thousands of trades in the time it takes a human being to blink but they need counter-parties to these orders, especially in lesser traded stocks. Many counterparties had been out of the market as indices crashed because of ...