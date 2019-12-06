Allcargo Logistics climbs 4% after it buys nearly 45% stake in Gati

Shares of climbed up to 4 per cent to Rs 98 on the BSE in the intra-day trade on Friday, a day after the company acquired 44.64 per cent stake in

At 12:29 am, the stock was trading over 2 per cent higher at Rs 96.15 apiece on the BSE. Gati, on the other hand, slipped around 3 per cent to Rs 64. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 0.23 per cent lower at 40,685 levels.

“The stake buy is a combination of 10 per cent promoter shareholding that will trigger an open offer of 26 per cent and balance will be via preferential shares. This will bring the total deal size to Rs 416 crore,” Shashi Kiran Shetty, founder and chairman of Allcargo Logistics, said on Thursday.

plans to sell some of its non-core assets such as cranes and equipment as part of internal accrual arrangement. Also, the firm is in talks with large private equity and real estate players to dilute its stake in five logistics parks, according to this Business Standard report.

The company has already chalked out a plan to become a majority stakeholder in the express business, he said.

“With acquisition of 10 per cent promoter stake in Gati, we clearly get the management right. The bigger plan is to take controlling stake in the entity in future,” Shetty added.