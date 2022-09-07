Ambuja Cements hits new high ahead of closure of Adani Group's open offer

-
ALSO READ
Ambuja-ACC deal: Cost synergies seem to justify premium deal valuation
No capital gains tax on Ambuja, ACC sale to Adani Group: Holcim CEO
ACC, Ambuja to ramp up capacity as Adani vies with UltraTech for top slot
Indian lenders look to refinance Adani's stake acquisition in Ambuja, ACC
Adani-Holcim deal: Analysts expect Ambuja and ACC to merge in medium-term
-
Shares of Ambuja Cements hit a record high of Rs 446.50, up 2 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market ahead of closure of the open offer made by Adani Group on Friday, September 9. The S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.53 per cent at 58,885 at 09:23 am.
The stock of the cement company surpassed its previous high of Rs 443 touched on September 8, 2021. In the past one month, the stock has outperformed the market by surging 17 per cent, as compared to less than 1 per cent gain in the S&P BSE Sensex. Meanwhile, shares of ACC traded nearly 3 per cent higher at Rs 2,398.95 on the BSE. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,587.95 on November 15, 2021.
Adani family group's Mauritius-based firm Endeavour Trade and Investment on August 26, 2022 launched its Rs 31,000-crore open offer to acquire 26 per cent additional stake from the public shareholders of Swiss firm Holcim's two Indian listed entities Ambuja Cements and ACC.
As per the revised schedule submitted by ICICI Securities and Deutsche Equities India, managers to the open offer, the tendering of shares opened on August 26 and will end on Friday, September 9, 2022. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS
In May this year, Holcim had signed a binding agreement for the Adani Group to acquire its business in India, comprising its 63.11 per cent stake in Ambuja Cement, which owns a 50.05 per cent interest in ACC, as well as its 4.48 per cent direct stake in ACC. The Adani Group had made an open offer at Rs 385 per share for Ambuja Cements and Rs 2,300 per share for ACC.
Ambuja Cement and ACC are among the most iconic building material brands in India, with a track record of leadership in sustainability and innovation. Their combined footprint includes 31 cement manufacturing sites and 78 ready-mix concrete plants with 10,700 people across India.
Meanwhile, according to analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services, cement industry volumes are likely to have risen by a low single-digit YoY, while waning by a mid-single-digit MoM in August 2022, given the accelerating monsoons, the harvesting season and restriction on sand-mining in several states, which see heavy rains.
Operating costs should peak in Q2FY23 and are expected to decline in coming quarters, with international petcoke prices down around 40 per cent in the past four months to US$175/ton. Factoring-in the inventory lag (45-90 days), CC ratio of 1.5x and the petcoke usage (around 70 per cent in fuel mix), the dip in fuel prices is expected to provide cost savings of at least Rs 200/ton from Q3, in our view, the brokerage firm said in sector update.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU