Ami Organics IPO subscribed 1.9x, Vijaya Diagnostic 0.3x on Day-1

Ami Organics’ garnered 1.9 times subscription, while that of Vijaya Diagnostic was subscribed 30 per cent on Wednesday, the first day of the issue. Both IPOs close on Friday.

Ami is a specialty chemicals firm focused on the pharma industry. Its comprises Rs 200 crore fresh fund raise and Rs 370 crore secondary share sale. The price band for its is Rs 603-610 per share.

At the top-end the company will have a market cap of Rs 2,223 crore and is valued at 41.2 times its FY21 earnings.

Vijaya Diagnostic is among the largest diagnostic chains in southern India. Its IPO is entirely a secondary share sale worth Rs 1,894 crore.

Vijaya’s price band is Rs 522 to 531 per share. At the top-end, the company will have a market cap of Rs 5,414 crore and will be valued at 63.8 times its FY21 earnings.