Analysts willing to give India Inc long rope amid Covid-19: IiAS survey

-
ALSO READ
India coronavirus dispatch: What happens when a Covid-19 case is confirmed?
Letter to BS: India could witness a revolution post Covid-19 crisis
Covid-19 Factoid: Spain's deadliest day, and 3 other important data trends
Best of BS Opinion: The Covid-19 battle, economic dislocation, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Covid-19 outbreak, politics of messaging, and more
-
The Covid-19 pandemic has altered the expectations of investors and analysts from India Inc. Voting advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS) surveyed ‘sell-side’ analysts to get a sense of their views on various governance practices in the current environment. Here are the key findings:
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU