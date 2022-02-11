Anand Rathi says 'buy' Avenue Supermarts, Eicher Motors: Here's why

-
ALSO READ
Analysts bearish on Avenue Supermarts post weak Q3 result; see 32% downside
Avenue Supermarts hits valuation hurdle, stock at 124 times FY23 earnings
New year cheer for indices! Sensex above 59K, up 929 pts; Nifty atop 17,600
Siddhartha Lal's reappointment as Eicher Motors MD gets shareholders' nod
D-Mart owner Radhakishan Damani enters top 100 global billionaires' club
-
BUY DMART | TARGET: Rs 4,550 | STOP LOSS: Rs 3,950
Since a last couple of months, Avenue Supermarts (DMART) corrected by almost 20 per cent from the top and is now hovering near the 4,000 mark. The fall got arrested exactly at the placement of its 200 day moving average. Here, we are witnessing a bullish engulfing candle, which indicates a bullish reversal in the stock. Thus, traders can buy the stock near the 4,150-mark with a stop loss of 3,950 for upside target of 4,550 in 3 – 5 weeks.
BUY EICHER | TARGET: Rs 2,800 | STOP LOSS: Rs 2,560
On the daily chart of Eicher Motors we are witnessing a double bottom formation near 2,570 mark. This formation is exactly at the placement of ICHIMOKU support on daily as well as weekly scale. In addition, we are witnessing a trend line breakout on lower time frame which indicates possibility of fresh upside. Thus, we advise traders to accumulate the stock in the range of 2,650 - 2,640 with a stop loss of 2,560 for an upside target of 2,800 in coming 3 – 5 weeks.
Disclaimer: Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views own.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU