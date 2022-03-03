Anil Agarwal's Vedanta pays out dividend for the third time in FY22

-
Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Ltd will pay a dividend to investors for the third time this financial year as a rally in commodity prices boosts its earnings.
Vedanta will pay the third interim dividend of Rs 13 per equity share or 1,300 per cent for 2021-22, the company said in a stock exchange filing. This will amount to a payout of Rs 4,832 crore.
On Wednesday, shares of Vedanta hit an over 11-year high of Rs 395.25 in intraday trade on the BSE, on rising commodity prices. The stock closed at Rs 387.35, up 1.81 per cent.
