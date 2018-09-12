Apollo Tyres, Jet Airways among 37 stocks in BSE500 index to hit 52-wk lows

Shares of Apollo Tyres, GIC Housing Finance, Sun TV Network, Vodafone Idea, BEML, Bharat Electronics, (ITNL) and Bharti Infratel were among 37 stocks from the 500 index hitting their respective on the on Wednesday.

Shares of all three listed state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) – Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation – along with aviation companies Jet Airways and InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) have hit due to rising crude oil prices.

Indiabulls Real Estate, Navkar Corporation, Prestige Estates and Shankara Building Products from the real estate and related sector too hit today.

Of these 38 stocks, ITNL, BEML, Jaiprakash Associates, Jet Airways, Bharat Electronics, and HPCL have seen their market price tanked more than 50% in past one year.

ITNL has slipped 5% to Rs 24.90, extending its 13% decline in the past two days on the Rating agency ICRA Sunday downgraded loan and debentures of infrastructure financing firm IL&FS to 'default risk' citing liquidity pressure on the group on the back of sizeable repayment obligations. The rating of IL&FS, which has reportedly defaulted on payment, is kept underrating watch with developing implications. IL&FS is the promoter of ITNL.

hit an intra-day low of Rs 226, falling 23% since August, after the company announced June 2018 quarter results. The company also proposed an investment plan of about Rs 38 billion towards a greenfield plant in Andhra Pradesh to make truck and bus radials (TBRs) and passenger car (PC) tyres.

“The company raised India capex guidance over FY19-FY21E to Rs 55 billion and consolidated capex guidance to Rs 65 billion. Increasing capex intensity along with rising raw material prices is a worry despite strong growth expectations, while a likely improvement in Europe profitability due to the Hungary plant ramp-up provides comfort,” analysts at Equirus Securities said in result update.