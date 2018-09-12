Apollo Tyres, Jet Airways among 37 stocks in BSE500 index to hit 52-wk lows

-
Shares of all three listed state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) – Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation – along with aviation companies Jet Airways and InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) have hit 52-week lows due to rising crude oil prices.
Indiabulls Real Estate, Navkar Corporation, Prestige Estates and Shankara Building Products from the real estate and related sector too hit 52-week lows today.
Of these 38 stocks, ITNL, BEML, Jaiprakash Associates, Jet Airways, Bharat Electronics, and HPCL have seen their market price tanked more than 50% in past one year.
ITNL has slipped 5% to Rs 24.90, extending its 13% decline in the past two days on the BSE. Rating agency ICRA Sunday downgraded loan and debentures of infrastructure financing firm IL&FS to 'default risk' citing liquidity pressure on the group on the back of sizeable repayment obligations. The rating of IL&FS, which has reportedly defaulted on payment, is kept underrating watch with developing implications. IL&FS is the promoter of ITNL.
Apollo Tyres hit an intra-day low of Rs 226, falling 23% since August, after the company announced June 2018 quarter results. The company also proposed an investment plan of about Rs 38 billion towards a greenfield plant in Andhra Pradesh to make truck and bus radials (TBRs) and passenger car (PC) tyres.
“The company raised India capex guidance over FY19-FY21E to Rs 55 billion and consolidated capex guidance to Rs 65 billion. Increasing capex intensity along with rising raw material prices is a worry despite strong growth expectations, while a likely improvement in Europe profitability due to the Hungary plant ramp-up provides comfort,” analysts at Equirus Securities said in result update.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|52 WK LOW
|PREV LOW
|PREV DATE
|APOLLO TYRES
|228.05
|225.90
|228.30
|09-Nov-17
|B P C L
|325.90
|325.60
|337.00
|11-Sep-18
|BALMER LAWRIE
|202.20
|200.95
|202.85
|23-May-18
|BEML LTD
|736.00
|731.20
|737.45
|23-Jul-18
|BHARAT ELECTRON
|85.75
|85.30
|87.65
|11-Sep-18
|BHARTI INFRA.
|264.60
|264.60
|266.00
|06-Sep-18
|CAN FIN HOMES
|301.45
|301.45
|305.50
|05-Sep-18
|CASTROL INDIA
|151.10
|150.00
|150.00
|11-Sep-18
|CENTRUM CAPITAL
|47.65
|47.50
|48.00
|11-Sep-18
|COCHIN SHIPYARD
|413.65
|413.00
|416.00
|07-Sep-18
|D B CORP
|219.90
|219.50
|222.95
|11-Sep-18
|GIC HOUSING FIN
|301.40
|299.00
|305.00
|11-Sep-18
|GODREJ CONSUMER
|854.40
|825.00
|889.55
|28-Sep-17
|GREENPLY INDS.
|187.25
|187.25
|191.00
|11-Sep-18
|GUJARAT GAS
|673.60
|660.55
|693.50
|11-Sep-18
|H P C L
|235.15
|233.50
|243.30
|11-Sep-18
|I O C L
|145.70
|145.70
|150.15
|28-Jun-18
|IL&FS TRANSPORT
|24.50
|24.50
|25.30
|10-Sep-18
|INDBULL.REALEST.
|136.15
|135.10
|139.25
|20-Jul-18
|INTERGLOBE AVIAT
|873.60
|865.35
|868.55
|05-Sep-18
|JET AIRWAYS
|259.00
|258.55
|261.60
|10-Aug-18
|JOHNSON CON. HIT
|1750.00
|1725.20
|1759.70
|11-Sep-18
|JP ASSOCIATES
|9.44
|9.32
|10.05
|11-Sep-18
|M R P L
|72.40
|72.00
|73.10
|05-Sep-18
|MAHINDRA HOLIDAY
|245.10
|243.10
|244.00
|07-Sep-18
|MANAPPURAM FIN.
|84.40
|83.65
|87.50
|11-Sep-18
|NAVKAR CORPORAT.
|104.30
|104.10
|104.90
|11-Sep-18
|OIL INDIA
|200.40
|199.90
|200.00
|28-Jun-18
|PRESTIGE ESTATES
|218.65
|216.20
|219.00
|11-Sep-18
|S C I
|50.55
|49.70
|51.90
|11-Sep-18
|SHANKARA BUILD.
|1180.00
|1155.55
|1211.00
|11-Sep-18
|SOMANY CERAMICS
|422.00
|414.15
|424.00
|23-Jul-18
|SOUTH IND.BANK
|15.80
|15.70
|16.00
|11-Sep-18
|SUN TV NETWORK
|663.15
|655.70
|657.25
|11-Sep-18
|SYMPHONY
|1002.00
|995.00
|1000.00
|11-Sep-18
|SYNDICATE BANK
|36.00
|35.90
|36.50
|11-Sep-18
|VARDHMAN TEXTILE
|1029.90
|1009.00
|1040.75
|10-Sep-18
|VODAFONE IDEA
|45.25
|45.00
|45.65
|07-Sep-18
