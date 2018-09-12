JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

This stock has zoomed 300,000% in 25 years
Business Standard

Apollo Tyres, Jet Airways among 37 stocks in BSE500 index to hit 52-wk lows

GIC Housing, Sun TV Network, Vodafone Idea, BEML, Bharat Electronics, and Bharti Infratel were among 37 stocks from the S&P BSE 500 index hit 52-week lows.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

broker
A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai (Photo: Reuters)

Shares of Apollo Tyres, GIC Housing Finance, Sun TV Network, Vodafone Idea, BEML, Bharat Electronics, IL&FS Transportation Networks (ITNL) and Bharti Infratel were among 37 stocks from the S&P BSE 500 index hitting their respective 52-week lows on the BSE on Wednesday.

Shares of all three listed state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) – Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation – along with aviation companies Jet Airways and InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) have hit 52-week lows due to rising crude oil prices.

Indiabulls Real Estate, Navkar Corporation, Prestige Estates and Shankara Building Products from the real estate and related sector too hit 52-week lows today.

Of these 38 stocks, ITNL, BEML, Jaiprakash Associates, Jet Airways, Bharat Electronics, and HPCL have seen their market price tanked more than 50% in past one year.

ITNL has slipped 5% to Rs 24.90, extending its 13% decline in the past two days on the BSE. Rating agency ICRA Sunday downgraded loan and debentures of infrastructure financing firm IL&FS to 'default risk' citing liquidity pressure on the group on the back of sizeable repayment obligations. The rating of IL&FS, which has reportedly defaulted on payment, is kept underrating watch with developing implications. IL&FS is the promoter of ITNL.

Apollo Tyres hit an intra-day low of Rs 226, falling 23% since August, after the company announced June 2018 quarter results. The company also proposed an investment plan of about Rs 38 billion towards a greenfield plant in Andhra Pradesh to make truck and bus radials (TBRs) and passenger car (PC) tyres.

“The company raised India capex guidance over FY19-FY21E to Rs 55 billion and consolidated capex guidance to Rs 65 billion. Increasing capex intensity along with rising raw material prices is a worry despite strong growth expectations, while a likely improvement in Europe profitability due to the Hungary plant ramp-up provides comfort,” analysts at Equirus Securities said in result update.

COMPANY LATEST 52 WK LOW PREV LOW PREV DATE
APOLLO TYRES 228.05 225.90 228.30 09-Nov-17
B P C L 325.90 325.60 337.00 11-Sep-18
BALMER LAWRIE 202.20 200.95 202.85 23-May-18
BEML LTD 736.00 731.20 737.45 23-Jul-18
BHARAT ELECTRON 85.75 85.30 87.65 11-Sep-18
BHARTI INFRA. 264.60 264.60 266.00 06-Sep-18
CAN FIN HOMES 301.45 301.45 305.50 05-Sep-18
CASTROL INDIA 151.10 150.00 150.00 11-Sep-18
CENTRUM CAPITAL 47.65 47.50 48.00 11-Sep-18
COCHIN SHIPYARD 413.65 413.00 416.00 07-Sep-18
D B CORP 219.90 219.50 222.95 11-Sep-18
GIC HOUSING FIN 301.40 299.00 305.00 11-Sep-18
GODREJ CONSUMER 854.40 825.00 889.55 28-Sep-17
GREENPLY INDS. 187.25 187.25 191.00 11-Sep-18
GUJARAT GAS 673.60 660.55 693.50 11-Sep-18
H P C L 235.15 233.50 243.30 11-Sep-18
I O C L 145.70 145.70 150.15 28-Jun-18
IL&FS TRANSPORT 24.50 24.50 25.30 10-Sep-18
INDBULL.REALEST. 136.15 135.10 139.25 20-Jul-18
INTERGLOBE AVIAT 873.60 865.35 868.55 05-Sep-18
JET AIRWAYS 259.00 258.55 261.60 10-Aug-18
JOHNSON CON. HIT 1750.00 1725.20 1759.70 11-Sep-18
JP ASSOCIATES 9.44 9.32 10.05 11-Sep-18
M R P L 72.40 72.00 73.10 05-Sep-18
MAHINDRA HOLIDAY 245.10 243.10 244.00 07-Sep-18
MANAPPURAM FIN. 84.40 83.65 87.50 11-Sep-18
NAVKAR CORPORAT. 104.30 104.10 104.90 11-Sep-18
OIL INDIA 200.40 199.90 200.00 28-Jun-18
PRESTIGE ESTATES 218.65 216.20 219.00 11-Sep-18
S C I 50.55 49.70 51.90 11-Sep-18
SHANKARA BUILD. 1180.00 1155.55 1211.00 11-Sep-18
SOMANY CERAMICS 422.00 414.15 424.00 23-Jul-18
SOUTH IND.BANK 15.80 15.70 16.00 11-Sep-18
SUN TV NETWORK 663.15 655.70 657.25 11-Sep-18
SYMPHONY 1002.00 995.00 1000.00 11-Sep-18
SYNDICATE BANK 36.00 35.90 36.50 11-Sep-18
VARDHMAN TEXTILE 1029.90 1009.00 1040.75 10-Sep-18
VODAFONE IDEA 45.25 45.00 45.65 07-Sep-18

First Published: Wed, September 12 2018. 12:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements