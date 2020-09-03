Are the markets showing signs of fatigue? Here's what charts suggest

S&P BSE SENSEX: Although the sentiment stays is bullish, the index has been witnessing selling pressure above 40,000 levels. This significant level had seen a reversal in February, 2020 as well and is now acting as a resistance.

On the downside side, till the index cab defend 38,500 levels, the upside bias should stay. A “Golden Cross” of 50-days moving average (DMA) with 200-DMA indicates that the index can move up over the medium-term. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART NIFTY50: As the index broke the lower rising trendline on the daily chart, the reversal low of 11,325 becomes the ...