AstraZeneca gains 5% on marketing nod to launch cancer drug in India

was up 5% to Rs 1,416 on the BSE in early morning trade after the company saidit has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India to market Durvalumab, a cancer treatment medicine.

“The company has received import & market permission for (ImfinziTM) in India by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). The receipt of this permission paves way for the launch of (ImfinziTM) in India, subject to the receipt of further related statutory approvals and licenses,” said in a press release.

provides a treatment option for patient with locally advanced, unresectable non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and metastatic urothelial carcinoma. Durvalumab is a patented product of AstraZeneca global, it added.

The company said Durvalumab is the only immunotherapy approved for patients with unresectable stage III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The medicine was granted US FDA ‘breakthrough therapy’ designation on July 31, 2017.

Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,515 on June 19, 2018 in intra-day trade, has rallied 21% in past two weeks. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.12% during the period.

At 09:45 am; the stock was trading 3% higher at Rs 1,392 as compared to 0.22% decline in the benchmark index. A combined 133,393 shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE.