Rupee logs best day in over 5 yrs on crude slide, rises 112 paise to 70.44
Auditors of 204 listed companies quit during Jan-July period: Govt

MCA 21 is the portal for making various electronic filings under the companies law

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Illustration by Binay Saha

Auditors of 204 listed companies put in their papers in little over seven months starting from January 1 this year, the government said Tuesday.

"Since January 1, 2018 to July 17, 2018, auditors of 204 listed companies have resigned as per filings in the MCA 21 registry," Minister of State for Corporate Affairs P P Chaudhary told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

Out of the 204 companies, 53 were registered in Mumbai, followed by 35 each in Delhi and Kolkata, as per the data provided in the written reply.

To a query on whether the resignations are being investigated by the government, the minister replied in the negative.

The Companies Act, 2013 contains elaborate provisions regarding liability of statutory auditors in case auditor has contravened the provisions knowingly or wilfully with the intention to deceive the company or its shareholders or creditors or tax authorities.
First Published: Tue, December 18 2018. 18:55 IST

