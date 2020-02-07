Aurobindo Pharma gains 5% post December quarter results

-
ALSO READ
Regulatory overhang may dent Aurobindo Pharma earnings estimate by 15-20%
Aurobindo consolidated Q2 profit before tax up 5.9% at Rs 904 crore
Aurobindo Pharma hits 5-year low on USFDA observations for Hyderabad plant
Aurobindo Pharma trades near 52-wk low as Hyd units come under US FDA lens
Aurobindo Pharma Q3 PBT rises 6% to Rs 942.8 cr; revenues up 11.9%
-
The stock of the drug company was trading higher for the fifth straight day, up 14 per cent, against a 4 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex during the period.
The company’s consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin remained stable at 20.5 per cent in Q3FY20. Ebitda (before forex and other income) grew 11.2 per cent YoY at Rs 1,208 crore. Profit after tax (PAT); however, it declined 1 per cent YoY to Rs 705 crore, due to higher depreciation.
The company said it has received final approval for four abbreviated new drug application (ANDAs) and tentative approval for 1 ANDA from US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). The management is committed to resolve all pending regulatory issues and continuously improve quality, it added.
Meanwhile, the board has approved second interim dividend at 175 per cent i.e., Rs 1.75 per equity share of Re 1 for the financial year FY19-20.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU