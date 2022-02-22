Axis Bank, India Cement: Mehul Kothari bets on 2 stocks post correction

-
ALSO READ
Realme Watch 2 Pro review: A low-cost smartwatch to watch out for
Bajaj Consumer, Bata show reversal on charts; buy and hold: Vaishali Parekh
Thermax, SBI Card look set to bounce back after correction: Mehul Kothari
Trading strategies for Bandhan Bank & Ambuja Cement by Ajit Mishra
Axis Bank's re-rating 'imminent' provided it manages one operational metric
-
BUY AXIS BANK | TARGET: Rs 840 | STOP LOSS: Rs 750
A couple of weeks back, AXIS BANK confirmed a breakout above 750 mark and gave a decent run up above 800-mark due to exceptional results. After that, the stock underwent some profit booking and almost retested that breakout zone. At this juncture, the stock is poised for fresh upside. Thus, traders can buy the stock near 785-mark with a stop loss of 750 for upside target of 840 in 3 – 5 weeks.
BUY INDIACEM | TARGET: Rs 230 | STOP LOSS: Rs 195
In the past one month, INDIACEM has corrected around 20 per cent from its peak of 260. Currently, it is hovering above the psychological level of 200-mark and that is a decent support. Also, it has retraced over 61.8 per cent of the entire rally which started from the low of 170 and that makes it a lucrative buy. Thus, traders can buy the stock near 208-mark with a stop loss of 195 for upside target of 230 in 3 – 5 weeks.
========================================
Disclaimer: Mehul Kothari is AVP – Technical Research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. He may or may not hold any position is the above mentioned stocks. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU