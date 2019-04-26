Axis Bank, YES Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, Biocon top stocks to track

At 08:08 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 18.50 points or 0.16 per cent higher at 11,749, indiacting a positive start for the Nifty50 index back home.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Earnings today: About 18 companies will declare their March quarter numbers for the year 2018-19, including YES Bank, HDFC Asset Management Company, HDFC Life Insurance, Hero MotoCorp, Lloyds Steel Industries and Piramal Enterprises.

Maruti Suzuki India: The auto major has given weakest growth forecast in the last five years. It said it expected production and sales to grow between 4 per cent and 8 per cent for FY20.

Axis Bank: Private lender Axis Bank on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 1,505 crore for the March quarter, against a net loss of Rs 2,189 crore in the year-ago quarter, on healthy growth.





Tata Steel: Tata Steel, the country’s oldest steel producer, on Wednesday reported a higher-than-expected consolidated net profit of Rs 2,430.92 crore for the March 2019 quarter, on revenue of Rs 41,186 crore.

Rallis India: Agriculture solutions firm Rallis India on Thursday reported a 93 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1.35 crore during the fourth quarter of 2018-19 due to poor sales.

Nestle India: FMCG major Nestle India said Thursday its shareholders have cleared a proposal for the continuation of royalty payments to its Swiss parent firm Societe des Produits Nestle SA.

L&T Finance: British private equity fund Apis Partners Thursday said it is picking up a 25.1 percent stake for USD 110 million in L&T Infra Debt Fund (IDF), the infra refinancing arm of EPC major.

Biocon: Biocon on Thursday posted a growth of 64 per cent in net profit at Rs 213.7 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2019, as compared to Rs 130.4 crore during the same period last year. Its research services subsidiary Syngene reached a milestone of Rs 100 crore in net profit during the quarter on a standalone basis.

