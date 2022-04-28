Bajaj Auto shares decline over 2% to Rs 3,804.80 on BSE after Q4 earnings

-
ALSO READ
Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto: Near-term headwinds may keep auto shares volatile
Current festive season worst in decade: Automobile dealers' body FADA
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India announces resignation of MD Gurpratap Boparai
Rupee pares initial losses, surges 29 paise to close at 75.31 against USD
Bajaj Auto Q4 net profit dips 2% to Rs 1,526 cr on lower global sales
-
Shares of Bajaj Auto dipped over 2 per cent in early trade on Thursday after the company reported a 2 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.
The shares of Bajaj Auto declined 2.58 per cent to Rs 3,804.80 on the BSE.
At the NSE, the stock dipped 2.57 per cent to Rs 3,805 apiece.
Bajaj Auto on Wednesday reported a 2 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,526 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022, as sales in both domestic and export markets were hit by weak demand and semiconductor shortage.
The Pune-based company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,551 crore in the January-March quarter of 2020-21.
Total revenue from operations declined to Rs 7,975 crore during the fourth quarter, as compared with Rs 8,596 crore in the same period of FY21.
The company's total two-wheeler and commercial vehicle sales declined by 17 per cent to 9,76,651 units in the fourth quarter, as against 11,69,664 units in the same period of 2020-21 fiscal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU