JUST IN
Carlyle Group sells Rs 607 crore shares in logistics firm Delhivery
Changing sentiment: Fed policy, China Covid curbs cloud market optimism
Delhivery cedes more ground, hits new low despite Q2 loss shrinking
Lack of broader market participation casts shadow on month-long rally
Five-Star Business up 3.4% on debut as Rs 684 cr worth of shares are traded
Archean Chemical gains 12% on debut, shares worth Rs 1,014 cr traded
RHI Magnesita soars 14% post acquisition of Dalmia's Indian refractory biz
Deepak Fertilisers, Aarti Ind soar up to 8% on plans to ink Rs8,000 cr deal
Kabra Extrusion soars 17% as Battrixx inks pact with Hero Electric
SBI Cards, Bandhan Bk: 5 stocks can drop up to 13% if mkt sell-off deepens
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Carlyle Group sells Rs 607 crore shares in logistics firm Delhivery
Gold declines Rs 408 to Rs 52,847 per 10 grams; silver drops Rs 594
Business Standard

Bear market to continue into 2023, say Goldman Sachs strategists

Goldman's strategists said the gains aren't sustainable, because stocks don't typically recover from troughs until the rate of deterioration in economic and earnings growth slows down

Topics
Stock Market | Indian Economy | Goldman Sachs

Bloomberg 

bear market, sensex, nifty, loss, growth, investment

Equity investors hoping for a better year in 2023 will be disappointed, according to Goldman Sachs Group strategists, who said the bear market phase is not over yet.

“The conditions that are typically consistent with an equity trough have not yet been reached,” strategists including Peter Oppenheimer and Sharon Bell wrote in a note on Monday. They said that a peak in interest rates and lower valuations reflecting recession are necessary before any sustained stock-market recovery can happen.

The strategists estimate the S&P 500 will end 2023 at 4,000 index points -- just 0.9 per cent higher than Friday’s close -- while Europe’s benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 will finish next year about 4 per cent higher at 450 index points. Barclays Plc strategists led by Emmanuel Cau have the same target for the European gauge and said the path to get there will be “tricky.”

The comments come after a recent rally -- driven by softer US inflation data and news of easing Covid-19 restrictions in China -- that saw several global indexes enter technical bull market levels. The sharp rebound since mid-October followed a tumultuous year for global markets as central banks embarked on aggressive rate hikes to tame soaring inflation, stoking concerns of recession.

Goldman’s strategists said the gains aren’t sustainable, because stocks don’t typically recover from troughs until the rate of deterioration in economic and earnings growth slows down. “The near-term path for equity markets is likely to be volatile and down,” they said.

The view echoes that of Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson, who reiterated today that US stocks will end 2023 almost unchanged from their current level, and will have a bumpy ride to get there, including a big decline in the first quarter.

According to his note on Monday, Wilson’s clients have pushed back against his view of the S&P 500 falling to as low as 3,000 points in the first three months of next year -- a drawdown of 24 per cent from Friday’s close. “What’s yet to be priced is the earnings risk and that is what ultimately will serve as the catalyst for the market to make new price lows,” he said.

Still, strategists aren’t all united about the fate of stocks after a volatile 2022.

What’s in store for 2023

  • S&P 500 index will end 2023 at 4,000 points: Goldman Sachs
  • US stocks will end 2023 almost unchanged from their current level: Morgan Stanley
  • Recent rally driven by softer US inflation data and news of easing Covid-19 restrictions in China
  • A peak in interest rates and lower valuations reflecting recession are necessary for sustained market recovery
  • The near-term path for equity markets is likely to be volatile and down

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on stock market

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 23:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.