Bharat Bond ETF makes National Stock Exchange debut, lists at Rs 1,000

The Bharat Bond ETF on Thursday got listed at Rs 1,000 on the NSE. At around 10 am, the ETF was trading at Rs 1,001 — a premium of Rs 1 to the offer price. The ETF, which opened for subscription on December 12, was offered in two series.

The three-year category received applications for Rs 6,982 crore worth of units, a subscription of 2.3x, against the issue size of Rs 3,000 crore. The ten-year category received Rs 5,413 crore, a subscription of 1.4x, against the issue size of Rs 4,000 crore.

With approximately 55,000 applications received, the new fund offer saw robust retail participation, with strong support from digital channels.

To allow access to investors without a demat account, the ETF was offered through a fund of fund structure by Edelweiss AMC.

Further, people in the know said the ETF saw strong participation from non-resident investors, high networth investors, top-tier corporates, and foreign institutional investors.