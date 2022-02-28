Bharti Airtel dips 3% on plans to buy 4.7% stake in Indus from Vodafone

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Airtel to acquire Vodafone's 4.7% stake in Indus Towers
Vodafone Idea Q2: ARPU may rise QoQ amid subscriber churn, say analysts
Indus Towers soars 15%, nears 52-week high on telecom relief package
Analysts bullish on Bharti Airtel as growth in mobile biz supports outlook
Airtel's Rs 21k-cr rights issue may open exit door for Voda Idea: Analysts
-
Shares of Bharti Airtel were down 3 per cent at Rs 666.90 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade after the company inked a pact with the Vodafone Group to buy additional 4.7 percent stake in Indus Towers.
Meanwhile, shares of Indus Towers traded flat at Rs 215, as compared to a 1.7 per cent decline on the S&P BSE Sensex at 09:28 am. The stock of Vodafone Idea (VIL) was down 1 per cent at Rs 10.18, after hitting low of Rs 10.06 in intra-day trade on the BSE.
Bharti Airtel has entered into an agreement with Euro Pacific Securities Ltd, an affiliate of Vodafone Group Plc for acquisition of stake in the tower infrastructure company. The agreement on the principal condition that the amount paid shall be inducted by Vodafone as fresh equity in VIL and simultaneously remitted to Indus Towers to clear VIL’s outstanding dues.
The said acquisition purchase would be at an attractive price representing a significant discount typically available for such large block transactions. In addition, Airtel is also protected with a capped price which is lower than the price for the block of Indus shares sold by Vodafone on February 24, 2022. This shall be value accretive to Airtel and protect its existing significant shareholding in Indus Towers, Airtel said in an exchange filing.
With this acquisition, Airtel’s shareholding in Indus Towers will increase to 46.4 per cent. Vodafone holds 28.1 per cent stake in the company at present and its shareholding will reduce to 21 per cent.
On Wednesday, February 23, 2022, the UK-headquartered telecom company announced its plan to sell its entire shareholding in Indus Towers. It sold 2.4 per cent stake to an unnamed investor in a block deal on Thursday netting Rs 1,443 crore. The company is in discussions with other investors to sell its remaining 21 per cent.
Vodafone and the Aditya Birla Group ("ABG"), the promoters of VIL, are committed to support VIL in its efforts to strengthen its balance sheet. The first step in this process included the conversion of US$2.1bn of AGR and spectrum interest into equity, which will make the Indian Government the largest shareholder of VIL.
Vodafone and ABG intend to contribute towards an issue of equity shares by VIL once the terms of such a Capital Raise have been evaluated and decided on by the Board of Directors of VIL, Vodafone said.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services believe Bharti may look to acquire additional 5 per cent share, possibly to increase its stake beyond 50 per cent and become the majority shareholder. This will safeguard Bharti’s holding in Indus, which offers it critical infrastructure.
Indus Tower’s Rs 20 per share dividend payment implies a dividend yield of about 9-10 per cent at the current price, which is an attractive near-term opportunity for Bharti. However, with an uncertain outlook, the valuation may remain low, the brokerage firm said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU