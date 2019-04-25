Bharti Infratel slips 8% on disappointing March quarter results

-
ALSO READ
Weak telco financials could dent Bharti Infratel's plans; stock falls
No change in Bharti Infratel's Q4 net amid merger with Indus Towers
Bharti Airtel surges 15% in two days on stake sale plan in Bharti Infratel
Bharti Infratel shares rise 1% to Rs 318 after block deals
Bharti Infratel, Brookfield eye tower assets of debt-ridden RCom
-
The consolidated revenue during the quarter slipped 2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 3,600 crore against Rs 3,662 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin contracted 125 bps to 42.61 per cent from 43.86 per cent in previous year quarter.
Analysts, on an average, had expected a net profit of Rs 664 crore on revenue of Rs 3,708 crore for the quarter.
The company said, between Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers, approximately 20 per cent of opening co-locations were lost during the year translating to approximately 75,000 co-locations on an overall basis and approximately 40,000 co-locations on consolidated basis, mainly due to the merger of Vodafone & Idea.
The management said the merger process of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers was on track and that they hoped it would be completed in the next few months.
Bharti Infratel is India’s leading provider of tower and related infrastructure and it deploys, owns and manages telecom towers and communication structures, for various mobile operators.
At 01:13 pm, the stock was quoting 7.6 per cent lower at Rs 279 on the BSE, as compared to 0.27 per cent gain in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter jumped 6-fold with a combined 9.83 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU