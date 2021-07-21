Bitcoin climbs back over $30,000 as mood in financial markets fragile

-
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Bitcoin recovered from a one-month low and broke back above $30,000 on Wednesday, suggesting firm support around that level even as the mood in broader financial markets remained fragile.
Bitcoin rose about 3% to $30,762 in the Asia session after it dropped to its lowest since June on Tuesday at $29,296. Bitcoin is worth less than half its April record high of $64,895.22. Ether rose 4% to $1,862.
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
