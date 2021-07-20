Most institutional investors expect to buy digital assets, study finds

-
ALSO READ
Explained: The rise and rise of Bitcoin; India investment rules
Bitcoin nears $1 trillion market value as crypto jump tops stocks, gold
Indian investors join the bitcoin party after Tesla CEO Musk's endorsement
What Beijing's new crackdown means for cryptocurrencies in China
Bitcoin price seen topping $50,000 over long term as it vies with gold
-
By Anna Irrera
LONDON (Reuters) - Seven in 10 institutional investors expect to invest in or buy digital assets in the future, although price volatility is the main barrier for new entrants, a study by Fidelity's cryptocurrency business found.
More than half of the 1,100 institutional investors surveyed globally by Coalition Greenwich on behalf of Fidelity Digital Assets between December and April said they had digital asset investments.
Around 90% of those interested in investing in future said they expected their company's or their clients' portfolios to include digital asset investments within the next five years, the research found.
This included direct cryptocurrency investments or exposure through stocks of cryptocurrency companies or other investment products.
Those surveyed included high net worth investors, family offices, digital and traditional hedge funds, financial advisors and endowments.
Launched in 2018, Fidelity Digital Assets is the cryptocurrency business of Boston-based Fidelity Investments and offers institutional investors custody and execution services for assets such as bitcoin.
The company was one of the first mainstream financial services providers to embrace cryptocurrencies, which increasingly have attracted established financial institutions.
TP ICAP the world's biggest inter-dealer broker, late last month said it was launching a cryptocurrency trading platform with Fidelity and Standard Chartered's digital assets custody unit.
Despite the mainstream interest, cryptocurrency prices and trading volumes have slumped. Bitcoin has fallen around 50% since its high in April.
The firms surveyed cited price volatility as the biggest obstacle for new investors, followed by the lack of fundamentals needed to assess value and concerns around market manipulation.
In a survey last month JPMorgan Chase & Co, found only 10% of institutional investment firms trade cryptocurrencies, with nearly half labeling the emerging asset class as "rat poison" or predicting it would be a temporary fad.
(Reporting by Anna Irrera; editing by Barbara Lewis)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU