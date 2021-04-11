Bitcoin goes past $60,000-mark again, rises 1.32% to record $60,555.97

(Reuters) - rose 1.32% to a record $60,555.97 on Saturday, breaking above $60,000 for a second time in 10 days.

The world's biggest and best-known is up 118.3% from the year's low of $27,734 on Jan. 4.

On April 1, crossed the $60,000 mark for the first time since March 18 on Bitstamp.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)