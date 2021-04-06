Cryptocurrency market cap hits record $2 trn; bitcoin's at $1.1 trn

-
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The cryptocurrency market capitalization hit an all-time peak of $2 trillion on Monday, according to data and market trackers CoinGecko and Blockfolio, as gains over the last several months attracted demand from both institutional and retail investors.
At midday, the market cap was at $2.02 trillion. Bitcoin was last up 1.4% at $59,025, with a market cap of $1.1 trillion.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)
