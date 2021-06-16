Brent could touch $80 as economic recovery picks up: Emkay Wealth

-
Brent crude oil prices may test higher levels of $78-80 per barrel, shows a study by Emkay Wealth Management. The rise, however, could be capped if the US dollar strengthens against major currencies, it said.
On Wednesday, global benchmark Brent was headed towards $75 a barrel a level last seen in October 2018.
Emkay said the recovery in economic activity in the US, Europe and some leading Asian countries was underpinning the rise in oil prices.
“Overall economic conditions warrant higher consumption and therefore, higher prices. Again, much would depend on the stance taken by OPEC+ which may be meeting soon. Russia is now in sync with OPEC in achieving the production cuts which the OPEC had envisioned earlier,” it said.
Emkay said the fight against climate change could also be exerting upward pressure on the oil market.
The asset manager said a nuclear deal and improvement in ties between US and Iran could help cool off oil prices.
“One major factor that dominated oil markets is the possibility of better relations between the US and Iran. This would mean that the supply from Iran will be in the markets as soon as such a pact is reached. Therefore, the prices should naturally come down.”
On the downside, Emkay sees Brent prices getting support at $68-70 levels.
