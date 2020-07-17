Britannia: Corrections may be good entry points for long-term investors

While the food category is in a sweet spot amidst Covid-19-led disruption, Britannia Industries’ June 2020 quarter (Q1) numbers, reported on Friday, beat the already high Street expectations.

The seller of popular consumer branded biscuits such as Good Day, 50-50, etc, in fact delivered results that were ahead of expectations on all fronts and thus, have raised the bar for peers like Nestle. Besides brand loyalty, Britannia’s strategy to push high-margin products at a time when product availability was more crucial in the current Covid-19-led environment as many ...