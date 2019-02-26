Britannia Industries gains on inclusion in Nifty 50 from March 29

Shares of Britannia Industries were trading 1 per cent higher at Rs 3,085 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in an otherwise weak market after its inclusion in the Nifty 50 index with effect from March 29. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 index was down 0.94 per cent at 10,778 points at 09:47 am.

Britannia Industries will replace the state-owned oil marketing company Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) in the Nifty 50 index from 29 March, the NSE said on Monday after market hours.

Shares of HPCL were quoting 2 per cent lower at Rs 223 on NSE.

In the past one year, Britannia Industries outperformed the market by surging 24 per cent. In comparison, the Nifty 50 index was up 2 per cent. On the other hand, HPCL plunged 43 per cent during the period.