Britannia trades nearly 1% higher ahead of Q2 nos; here's what to expect

-
ALSO READ
Britannia Industries jumps 10% ahead of board meet for interim dividend
Britannia Q1 preview: Revenue may rise up to 22% on strong volume growth
Corporation tax rate cut may save the day for Britannia in Q4, say analysts
Britannia Industries posts 118% jump in Q1FY21 net profit at Rs 543 crore
Britannia surges 7%, hits new high as Q4 nos come in-line with expectations
-
Shares of Britannia Industries, the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major, gained nearly a per cent on the BSE on Monday ahead of its September quarter (Q2FY21) results due later in the day. According to a recent Business Standard report, the FMCG sector is sector is upbeat on the second quarter numbers, pointing towards the demand revival driven by the relaxation in restrictions as well as consumers adjusting to the new normal. READ MORE
Analysts at Edelweiss Securities estimate Britannia’s revenue, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) and net profit (PAT) to jump 15 per cent, 31.8 per and 23.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY), respectively. It expects the company to post volume growth of nearly 12 per cent YoY on a base of 3 per cent (Q1FY21 saw 21.5 per cent volume growth on a base of 3 per cent). "On the margin front, raw material trend is benign and that combined with operating leverage and cost efficiencies will aid EBITDA margin; hence, we estimate 240bps YoY margin expansion," the brokerage said in a result preview note.
Those at Nirmal Bang Securities say that Britannia is expected to deliver a healthy growth in Q2FY1 like Q1FY21, though at a tapered rate. "We expect the company’s sales growth to come in at 18.0% YoY, led by base business volume growth of 13.0% versus a lower base of 3.0%. EBITDA margin is likely to expand by 383bps YoY to 20.1% on account of declining prices of key raw materials and cost efficiencies. Adj. PAT is estimated to grow by 35.7% YoY, lower than EBITDA growth of 46.0% YoY on account of higher tax rate compared to the base quarter," the brokerage added.
At 10:34 AM, Britannia was trading 0.87 per cent higher at Rs 3,780 on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 1.2 per cent higher at 40,464 levels.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU