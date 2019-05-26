Brokerages bet on consumer, infrastructure sectors as new govt comes in

Narendra Modi-led government’s second term is expected to kick start the economy by boosting rural income, increasing investments in infrastructure and expanding its housing for all scheme. The Street believes that these measures coupled with lower interest rates and easing liquidity could boost consumption and spur investments.

This should help companies in the consumer, financials, infrastructure, automobile, and cement sectors among others. Here are select picks, which have been recommended by brokerages. Maruti Suzuki Incentives for the sector, lower interest ...