Budget blues: Nifty set for worst run, falls 2.8% in past 3 sessions

The NSE has declined 2.8 per cent in the past three trading sessions. The benchmark index is on course for its worst five-day show since the Covid pandemic began in 2020.

Usually, returns in the week before the Union Budget are mixed.

The has risen in seven of 13 years. This year has been volatile as the Budget coincides with the monetary policy announcement of the US Federal Reserve, which is likely to hike rates and keep them elevated.