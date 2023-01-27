Budget blues: Nifty set for worst run, falls 2.8% in past 3 sessions

-
ALSO READ
Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs
Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay
Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget
Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023
What's in store for the markets in the second half of FY23?
-
The NSE Nifty has declined 2.8 per cent in the past three trading sessions. The benchmark index is on course for its worst five-day show since the Covid pandemic began in 2020.
Usually, Nifty returns in the week before the Union Budget are mixed.
The Nifty has risen in seven of 13 years. This year has been volatile as the Budget coincides with the monetary policy announcement of the US Federal Reserve, which is likely to hike rates and keep them elevated.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 22:51 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU