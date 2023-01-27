JUST IN
As market capitalisation takes a beating, Adani group slips to No. 3
Business Standard

Budget blues: Nifty set for worst run, falls 2.8% in past 3 sessions

The benchmark index is on course for its worst five-day show since the Covid pandemic began in 2020

Topics
Nifty | Markets | Budget 2023

Sundar Sethuraman 

This year has been volatile as the Budget coincides with the monetary policy announcement of the US Federal Reserve

The NSE Nifty has declined 2.8 per cent in the past three trading sessions. The benchmark index is on course for its worst five-day show since the Covid pandemic began in 2020.

Usually, Nifty returns in the week before the Union Budget are mixed.

The Nifty has risen in seven of 13 years. This year has been volatile as the Budget coincides with the monetary policy announcement of the US Federal Reserve, which is likely to hike rates and keep them elevated.

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 22:51 IST

