Investors prefer 'safety' of large-cap schemes; redemptions down in June

Large-cap schemes saw a sharp fall in redemptions in June, while fresh allocations to the category continued. Redemptions halved to Rs 2,196 crore in June, as investors preferred the safety of blue-chip firms over mid- and small-caps.

According to experts, redemptions had gone up as investors were booking profits in these schemes. “Market volatility ahead of elections had prompted profit-taking in these schemes. However, investor behaviour has changed following the election outcome,” said Sunil Subramanian, managing director of Sundaram Mutual Fund (MF). In April ...