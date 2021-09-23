Bulls take Sensex close to 60,000 as investor sentiment gets huge boost

Domestic rallied on Thursday with the benchmark and Nifty notching up new highs after investor sentiment got a boost from the US Federal Reserve’s dovish commentary and China’s property developer Evergrande's debt crisis seen easing.

The benchmark gained 958 points and ended the session at 59,885, a gain of 1.6 per cent. In intra-day trade, the index came 43 points shy of the psychological 60,000-mark. The Nifty, on the other hand, rose 276 points, or 1.6 per cent, ending the session at 17,823

Most global had shed gains this week amid concerns of spill over from potential default at Evergrande and the outcome of the Fed meeting. However, investors once again increased their risky bets following comfort on both these fronts.

Chinese developer Evergrande's statement that it had struck a deal on one imminent debt repayment comforted investors. While analysts said the were relieved as the Federal Reserve's tone revealed that it had kept the option of extending the stimulus.

Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell said the tapering of bond purchases in November and the process would be completed by the middle of next year. Powell further said he did not expect the Fed to begin rate increases before completing the taper process.

"Inflation of over 2 per cent is now firmly signalled for the entire forecast horizon that had been extended until 2024. We expect the Federal Reserve to act on the dovish side of the median of the new projection, as Chairman Powell most likely favours hiking rates in 2023," said David Kohl, Chief Economist, Julius Baer.

The Federal Reserve's post pandemic measures such as zero interest rate and bond purchase programme have propelled the equity markets across the globe. The surge in liquidity has flushed across risky assets with investors paying little heed to valuations.

"The outcome of the Fed meeting wasn’t as bad as some had feared. on Evergrande was a bigger relief. As a lot of its debt is held by big banks. As of now, the Fed is talking of hikes in 2023. Till the Fed's next meeting, it will be business as usual. There are indicators of heightened economic activity in India. We have to keep a watch on the high-frequency data. The valuations are stretched. As long as liquidity comfort is there and high-frequency points to improving fundamentals, the market can continue to gain," said UR Bhat, Co-Founder and Director,Alphanti Fintech.

Many expect the to go past 60,000 and the Nifty to top 18,000 in the next few sessions. The latest 5,000-point up move on the Sensex has taken just 28 trading sessions.

Shares of Reliance Industries rose 2.4 per cent to end at a new high of Rs 2,490. The stock made a 172-point contribution to the Sensex gains. HDFC Bank and HDFC contributed about 140 points each.

The market breadth was positive, with 1,913 stocks advancing and 1,347 declining. Two hundred and fifty-four stocks hit a 52 week high, and 308 hit an upper circuit. Four-fifths of the Sensex components ended the session with gains. Bajaj Finserv gained 5.1 per cent, most among Sensex components, followed by L&T which rose 3.5 per cent.

The BSE Realty index rose 8.7 per cent, extending its three-day gain to 22 per cent.