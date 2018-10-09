Buy Asian Paints for target of Rs 1370, SL of Rs 1190: Prabhudas Lilladher

-
ALSO READ
Buy Voltas for a target of Rs 675, stop loss of Rs 575: Prabhudas Lilladher
Support for Nifty seen at 10,740, resistance at 10,850: Prabhudas Lilladher
Nifty outlook and top trading calls by Prabhudas Lilladher for today
Stock calls and outlook on Nifty by Prabhudas Lilladher for today
Buy Biocon for a target of Rs 730, stop loss at Rs 650: Prabhudas Lilladher
-
Nifty outlook and few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, research analyst - technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher:
NIFTY VIEW
Nifty with its one way fall from 11,750 to a low of 10,200 with oversold zone, a bounce is expected up to 10,500-10,550. The support for the day is seen at 34,220/10,280 while resistance is seen at 34,730/10,420. Volatility index too in its overbought zone, its time it retraces which would bring instability under control. Bank Nifty would observe a range of 24,350-24,880. A close below 10,260 would negate the view and perhaps witness new round of selling.
BUY ASIAN PAINTS
CMP: Rs 1,247.80
TARGET: Rs 1,370
STOP LOSS: Rs 1,190
The stock has corrected from the peak of 1490 and currently has shown signs of bottoming out at around 1190 levels and produced a positive bullish candle to signify strength and potential to rise further in the coming days. The chart looks attractive for initiating a buy call and with RSI indicating a trend reversal from the highly oversold zone, a positive bias has been maintained. With good volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 1370 keeping a stop loss of 1190.
BUY BATA INDIA
CMP: Rs 893.80
TARGET: Rs 1,000
STOP LOSS: Rs 840
The stock has witnessed a steep correction in the past one month from the peak of 1115 to indicate signs of bottom out at around 845 levels and has made the chart look very attractive. The RSI has witnessed a steep fall and currently from the oversold zone has indicated a pullback with a trend reversal to maintain a positive bias and also with good volume activity maintained in the stock, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 1000 keeping a stop loss of 840.
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU