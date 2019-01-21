JUST IN
Canara Bank to sell stake in Small Industries Development Bank of India

Canara Bank has invited bids at a floor price of Rs 225 per share, according to the Request for the Proposal floated by the bank

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

State-owned Canara Bank said Monday it proposes to sell 1 crore shares in Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

It has invited bids at a floor price of Rs 225 per share, according to the Request for the Proposal floated by the bank.

Besides, the bank also intends to sell 4 lakh shares in NSDL at a floor price of Rs 850 per unit.

The last date for submission of bids is February 18, it said.
First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 20:30 IST

