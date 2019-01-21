Canara Bank to sell stake in Small Industries Development Bank of India

-
ALSO READ
SIDBI keen to expand exposure in MFI industry as it posts 25% annual growth
SIDBI plans to raise Rs 50 billion via bonds for refinancing activity
PSBs' selection panel seeks application for the post of Canara Bank MD
Govt appoints former Canara Bank MD Rakesh Sharma as head of IDBI Bank
The curious case of the company that handles 'Get PSB loans in 59 mins'
-
State-owned Canara Bank said Monday it proposes to sell 1 crore shares in Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).
It has invited bids at a floor price of Rs 225 per share, according to the Request for the Proposal floated by the bank.
Besides, the bank also intends to sell 4 lakh shares in NSDL at a floor price of Rs 850 per unit.
The last date for submission of bids is February 18, it said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU