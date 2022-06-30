Canara Robeco MF halts inflows from UAE investors after nation's scrutiny

-
ALSO READ
Should recent events at Axis Mutual Fund worry India's retail investors?
Picking the right Mutual Fund for investment in 2022
Baroda BNP Paribas MF's Suresh Soni on markets and more
Canara Bank Q3 net rises 115.8% on steady growth in NII, dip in provisions
TMS Ep138: Oscars for OTT, Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, IPO, ransomware
-
Canara Robeco Mutual Fund (MF) has stopped taking investments from investors in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after the financial action task force (FATF) added UAE to the Grey List.
Top MF executives said their fund houses have turned cautious when it comes to flows from the Gulf nation, but haven’t stopped accepting investments from the UAE. Most said they will wait awhile before making a final decision.
Canara Robeco MF on its website stated that, “By virtue of FATF adding UAE to the Grey List, it has been decided to provisionally abstain from accepting investments, including existing systematic investment plan/systematic transfer plan from our investors from the UAE. We are internally reviewing the processes to establish enhanced due diligence for investment flows from the UAE and will revert shortly on the revised process.”
Senior executives in the MF industry say FAFT adding UAE to the Grey List is not a major concern as of now.
“If the Securities and Exchange Board of India or the government puts a mandatory ban on taking investments from the UAE, we might be forced to halt subscription. It’s a big market for us and we cannot prevent them from investing in India,” says a chief executive officer of a leading fund house.
While the exact number of investments from the UAE into MFs is not known, it can be ‘significant’, given the large Indian diaspora there.
“We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused in this regard and appeal to you to kindly bear with us. While assuring the best of our services, we request you to appreciate that the proposed measures are necessitated purely due to regulatory compulsions,” stated Canara Robeco MF.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU