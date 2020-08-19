JUST IN
Adani Enterprises up 10% as Cabinet may consider AAI's pact with Co today
Business Standard

Charticle: FII/ DII ownership trends for June quarter of FY21

According to a report by MOFSL, FIIs increased their weights in Oil and Gas (O&G), Capital Goods and Retail segments during Q1FY21 while DIIs trimmed their stake in these segments

Topics
FIIs | DIIs | Markets

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

The domestic equity market has made a remarkable comeback since the market crash of March. The S&P BSE Sensex has zoomed 50 per cent while NSE's Nifty has jumped 52 per cent, respectively from their March lows. The broader market, too, has participated in the market rebound. For instance, the Nifty Midcap 100 index has gained 52 per cent.

Further, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis in the calendar year 2020 (CY20), Nifty 50 and Nifty Midcap 100 indices are down 6 per cent, and 3 per cent, respectively, thus recovering almost all losses for the year.

That said, the market has witnessed divergent trends in the FII / DII purchases. According to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), FIIs increased their weights in Oil and Gas (O&G), Capital Goods and Retail segments during Q1FY21 while DIIs trimmed their stake in these segments on a sequential basis. Further, the report notes that the FII holdings in the Nifty 500 remained near 5-year lows in 1QFY21 – it marginally increased by 8bp QoQ, but declined 130bp YoY to 20.8 per cent. DII holdings were also marginally up in the Nifty-500 by 7bp QoQ/90bp YoY to 14.7%. Below is a look at the sectors/stocks where FIIs and DIIs increased/decreased their stake in June quarter

Copy: Untitled chart Infogram

Untitled chart Infogram

Nifty stocks where FIIs increased their holding by more than 1%
  • Kotak Bank
  • HUL
  • HDFC Life Insurance
  • L&T
  • Asian Paints
Nifty stocks where FIIs decreased their holding by more than 1.5%
  • JSW Steel
  • SBI
  • Power Grid
  • Hero Moto
  • Bharti Infratel
Nifty stocks where DIIs increased their holding by more than 1.5%
  • Kotak Bank
  • Bharti Airtel
  • Hero Moto
  • HUL
  • Power Grid
  • M&M
Nifty stocks where DIIs decreased their holding by more than 1%
  • L&T
  • Grasim Industries
  • Cipla
  • Zee
(Compiled by Swati Verma)
First Published: Wed, August 19 2020. 12:23 IST

