Chris Wood's ex-Japan portfolio dips 1.6% in Q1FY19, drops Vedanta

Life has not been easy for even the best of global fund managers over the past few months, who have struggled to generate a healthy / positive return for investors in the backdrop of trade war fears and rising oil prices.

In his latest weekly note to investors GREED & fear, Christopher Wood, managing director, equity strategist at says that his ex- long-only portfolio declined 1.6 per cent in the last quarter (first quarter of financial year 2018-19 i.e. Q1FY19) in terms. Yet, it was able to outperform the regional index – – that declined 5.6 per cent last quarter on a total-return basis.

“The portfolio also outperformed in the first half of 2018, declining by 2.4 per cent compared with the benchmark’s 4.7 per cent decline. This follows the portfolio’s 61.7 per cent rise last year on a total-return basis, which was the best annual performance since 2009,” Wood says.

Since inception at the end of third quarter of financial year 2001 – 02, the portfolio has risen on a total – return basis by 1,910 per cent in terms, as compared with a 494 per cent increase in the MSCI AC Asia ex- Index and a 360 per cent increase in the This means the portfolio has risen by an annualised 21 per cent since inception, compared with an annualised 12 per cent increase in the regional index and an annualised 10.2 per cent gain in the

“The absolute-return thematic portfolio for Japan, introduced on 17 March 2005, underperformed the Topix last quarter on a total-return basis, rising by 0.5 per cent in yen terms compared with a 1.1 per cent rise in the Topix. The portfolio also marginally underperformed in 1H18 declining by 4 per cent in yen terms, compared with a 3.7 per cent decline in the Topix,” Wood says.

In terms, however, the portfolio declined 3.5 per cent in the last quarter, compared with a 3 per cent decline in the Topix. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the portfolio is now down 2.3 per cent in US dollar terms on a total-return basis, compared with a 2 per cent decline in the Topix.

This week, Wood replaced from his ex-Japan long-only portfolio with an Australian oil and gas company (Woodside Petroleum) which, he says, reflects a positive view on oil prices.

