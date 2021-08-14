CJ of Bombay HC, Sebi chief underline growing importance of securities law

-
Dipankar Datta, Chief Justice of Bombay High Court and Ajay Tyagi, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday emphasised the growing importance of securities law while addressing students of joint LLM (Master of Law) programme in investment and securities law.’
The programme is jointly conducted by Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai (MNLU) and the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM), an educational arm of Sebi.
Datta in his inaugural address, underscored the growing importance of securities markets laws and regulations in the current environment. He said that students should read all the contemporary judgements relating to corporate laws and financial markets.
“What existed in securities market a decade or two back is vastly different from the securities market that exists today. The securities market has not only transformed over time but also has expanded and branched out into different areas,” said Tyagi.
