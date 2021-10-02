Coinbase says hackers stole cryptocurrency from at least 6,000 customers

-
ALSO READ
Bitcoin is the most crowded trade globally, says BofA Fund Manager Survey
Decoded: Here's how to tell the difference between Bitcoin and Ethereum
Bitcoin posts biggest increase since July in a matter of minutes
S&P, Dow Jones bring bitcoin, ethereum to Wall St with crypto indexes
Bitcoin falls 4.5% after China vows crackdown on cryptocurrency trading
-
Hackers stole from the accounts of at least 6,000 customers of Coinbase Global Inc, according to a breach notification letter sent by the cryptocurrency exchange to affected customers.
The hack took place between March and May 20 of this year, according to a copy of the letter posted on the website of California's Attorney General.
Unauthorized third parties exploited a flaw in the company's SMS account recovery process to gain access to the accounts, and transfer funds to crypto wallets not associated with Coinbase, the company said.
"We immediately fixed the flaw and have worked with these customers to regain control of their accounts and reimburse them for the funds they lost," a Coinbase spokesperson said on Friday.
The hackers needed to know the email addresses, passwords and phone numbers linked to the affected Coinbase accounts, and have access to personal emails, the company said.
Coinbase said there was no evidence to suggest the information was obtained from the company.
News of the hack was earlier reported by technology news portal Bleeping Computer.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU