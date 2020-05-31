Commodity picks: 1 June, 2020

Cotton seed oil cake

Cotton seed oil cake is trading at Rs 2,074 per quintal at Akola. For the week ahead, prices are expected to head towards Rs 2,040 per quintal. Supplies of cotton seed oil cake are improving due to increase in crushing amid higher seed availability, while demand for cake is subdued from end users.





Maize

Maize is trading at Rs 1,236 per quintal in Gulabbagh. Prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 1,200 per quintal in the near-term. Weak demand and increasing crop arrivals are putting pressure on prices in Bihar.

Prerana Desai, Research Head - Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit