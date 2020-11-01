Commodity picks: 2 November, 2020

Mustard seed
Mustard seed at the benchmark Jaipur market is trading at Rs 6,160 per quintal. For the week ahead, the price is expected to head towards Rs 6,200 - 6,250 per quintal. Restricted selling from government agencies and low availability in the free market is expected to keep the price higher.
Cotton
Benchmark cotton S6 (29mm) in Gujarat is quoting around Rs 19,100 per bale. Record opening stocks, improved arrivals, and correction in global markets will result in the price coming down from the levels that are unexpectedly higher due to the crop damage reports. Expect the price to decline to Rs 18,500 or lower in the next couple of weeks
Prerana Desai, Research head, Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU